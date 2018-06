Calling all all-stars: The Buffalo News is looking to publish all-star teams in these sports from these leagues:

Baseball: ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara-Orleans, CCAA East I, CCAA West II, Cornell Cup I, Cornell Cup II, Independent

Softball: CCAA East II, CCAA West II

Boys lacrosse: All-WNY

Girls lacrosse: All-WNY, Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D

Send your all-star teams to sports@buffnews.com.