WOOD, Genell V. (Gray)

WOOD - Genell V. (nee Gray)

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest June 13, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Miracle Missions Full Gospel Church, 406 Sycamore St., Buffalo on Thursday from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.