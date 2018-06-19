What the New York Times thought of its visit to Buffalo

In January, the New York Times named Buffalo as one of its "52 places to go in 2018."

Well, they came, and it looks like they had fun.

Their report is up, and it not only details the usual spots that Buffalo is known for – and many of the new ones that have been added to the cityscape – but some interesting anecdotes that back up the city's status as the City of Good Neighbors.

Times columnist Jada Yuan, who is visiting each of the Times' "52 places," tells of a chance meeting – and then a reunion – with the University at Buffalo women's basketball team, as well as having a car loaned to her by a Buffalonian she had never met before.

Buffalo was No. 37 on the Times' list (which includes destinations all over the world), and it was Yuan's 18th stop this year.

Also part of Yuan's column on her whirlwind trip were:

Larkin Square, including Hydraulic Hearth

Angelica Tea Room

Elmwood Village's Porchfest

Olmsted Parks

Hotel Henry

Curtiss Hotel

Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin-Martin House

Albright-Knox Art Gallery

Canalside

West Side Bazaar

Silo City

Remedy House Coffee Shop

Five Points Bakery

Marble + Rye

Anchor Bar for wings (followed by Gabriel's Gate and Gene McCarthy's)

and, of course, Niagara Falls

Our 52 Places Traveler, @jadabird, visits Buffalo, and finds it to be as welcoming as the nickname “The City of Good Neighbors” would indicate. And yes, she sampled plenty of wings. https://t.co/LM2C7EW6An — NY Times Travel (@nytimestravel) June 19, 2018

The woman who offered Yuan the use of her car was Kayla Zemsky, who is the daughter of Howard Zemsky, the Buffalo developer who also is president of the state's main economic development agency, Empire State Development.

Hi everyone, for the record, I was aware that the Zemsky family who showed me around #buffalo are bigwigs in NY state and that Kayla’s dad is head of @EmpireStateDev. That got cut due to editing. I stand by my opinion that they are extremely nice people. — Jada Yuan (@jadabird) June 19, 2018

Yuan bumped into UB's women's basketball team and coach Felisha Legette-Jack in the Detroit airport – and then met up with Legette-Jack and some team members during her visit here.

Grateful to have been chosen to speak about OUR great Queen City! https://t.co/C1QT0Z5QiI — Felisha Legette-Jack (@UBCoachJack) June 19, 2018

Yuan visited with Legette-Jack, two assistants and two players. "Almost every person in the room had come from elsewhere and stayed in Buffalo because they loved it so," Yuan wrote.

"We're starting to thrive again; it's an exciting time," Legette-Jack told Yuan. "But don't tell too many people. This is our town!"