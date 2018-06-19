Share this article

What the New York Times thought of its visit to Buffalo

In January, the New York Times named Buffalo as one of its "52 places to go in 2018."

Well, they came, and it looks like they had fun.

Their report is up, and it not only details the usual spots that Buffalo is known for – and many of the new ones that have been added to the cityscape – but some interesting anecdotes that back up the city's status as the City of Good Neighbors.

Times columnist Jada Yuan, who is visiting each of the Times' "52 places," tells of a chance meeting – and then a reunion – with the University at Buffalo women's basketball team, as well as having a car loaned to her by a Buffalonian she had never met before.

Buffalo was No. 37 on the Times' list (which includes destinations all over the world), and it was Yuan's 18th stop this year.

Also part of Yuan's column on her whirlwind trip were:

  • Larkin Square, including Hydraulic Hearth
  • Angelica Tea Room
  • Elmwood Village's Porchfest
  • Olmsted Parks
  • Hotel Henry
  • Curtiss Hotel
  • Frank Lloyd Wright's Darwin-Martin House
  • Albright-Knox Art Gallery
  • Canalside
  • West Side Bazaar
  • Silo City
  • Remedy House Coffee Shop
  • Five Points Bakery
  • Marble + Rye
  • Anchor Bar for wings (followed by Gabriel's Gate and Gene McCarthy's)
  • and, of course, Niagara Falls

The woman who offered Yuan the use of her car was Kayla Zemsky, who is the daughter of Howard Zemsky, the Buffalo developer who also is president of the state's main economic development agency, Empire State Development.

Yuan bumped into UB's women's basketball team and coach Felisha Legette-Jack in the Detroit airport – and then met up with Legette-Jack and some team members during her visit here.

Yuan visited with Legette-Jack, two assistants and two players. "Almost every person in the room had come from elsewhere and stayed in Buffalo because they loved it so," Yuan wrote.

"We're starting to thrive again; it's an exciting time," Legette-Jack told Yuan. "But don't tell too many people. This is our town!"

