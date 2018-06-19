Welch wins mayoral race in Lewiston; two trustees elected

Voters elected a new mayor Tuesday in the Village of Lewiston in a race decided by four votes.

Anne C. Welch, running on the Democratic and Village Party lines, was elected mayor with 359 votes. Welch beat Bruce R. Sutherland, running on the Republican line, who got 355 votes.

That unofficial vote total included absentee votes.

"It was very close," said Welch, who retired three years ago as village clerk. "The absentees are in. Hopefully it will stay the same count."

"This has been an amazing experience and I'm looking forward to serving as your mayor," she said.

Voters elected two trustees – Claudia J. Marasco, running on Democratic and Republican lines, with 490 votes, and Victor E. Eydt, running on the Republican and Village Party lines, with 422 votes.

Tina M. Coppins, a Democrat, was defeated. She received 381 votes.

Welch, who said she was hired to work in the clerk's office in 1983 by Lewiston's first female mayor, Marilyn Toohey, thanked Sutherland for his service as a village trustee.

"Bruce is a very nice man. He's done a lot of good things for the village," she said.