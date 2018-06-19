Voters in Eden, Gowanda school districts approve budgets

Voters in two school districts in Western New York Tuesday approved budgets for the 2018-2019 school year.

Eden Central School District voters in a special re-vote approved a $30.1 million budget for the 2018-2019 school year, by a vote of 590 to 454.

A budget re-vote for Gowanda Central School District voters in Cattaraugus County was approved by a vote of 406 to 170, according to interim School Superintendent Robert Anderson.

Eden had been the only school district in Erie County without a voter-approved spending plan for the school year after residents defeated a budget proposal on the ballot in May.

As a result, the School Board decided to use more money from reserves to lower the tax levy increase to 0.46 percent, the level allowed under the district's tax cap.

Spending did not change under the revised proposal, which allows the district to add a school resource officer and social worker, as well as pay for a new app that will allow parents to track where their children's buses are located.