UB's Johnson, Hodge named to Athlon Sports preseason All-American list

University at Buffalo football players Anthony Johnson and Khalil Hodge have been named preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports.

Johnson, a senior wide receiver, was named to the third-team offense. He is coming off of a breakout season for the Bulls, with 76 catches for 1,356 yards and a school-record 14 touchdowns in 2017. He was an All-Mid-American Conference first-team selection and his six games with 140 or more receiving yards were tops in the nation. Johnson also ranked second in the nation in receiving yards per game with 113 and third in receiving touchdown.

Hodge, a senior linebacker and two-time All-MAC selection, was named to the fourth-team defense. He has 277 tackles over the last two seasons, better than any other player in the nation, and ranked second in the nation in tackles in 2017. He had 154 stops last season, the most by a University at Buffalo player in the FBS era.

The season begins Sept. 1 against Delaware State.