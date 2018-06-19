UB women's basketball to play in South Point Thanksgiving Shootout

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has been selected to play in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas.

The Bulls, coming off of the most successful season in program history, will join Baylor, Louisville, Arizona State, Hartford, Georgetown, San Diego State and Southern Illinois in the tournament. It will take place at the South Point Hotel and Casino Nov. 23-24. This will be the Bulls’ first time playing in the Shootout.

Last season the Bulls made it to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. UB finished No. 21 in the final Coaches Poll. Louisville was No. 4 and Baylor No. 9. The Bulls finished the 2017-18 season with 29-6 overall and 16-2 in the MAC and return nine players from that squad this year.

The tournament schedule will be posted at a later date.