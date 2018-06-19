Things to do in Western New York: June 20

6 to 9 p.m. at the International Institute of Buffalo (864 Delaware Ave.). Admission is $20 here and includes two drink tickets.

International flavors will be the order of the day in the International Institute of Buffalo's backyard, with Ms. Judi's International Cravings, Falafel Bar, Lomo Lomo, Sweet Melody's and Lloyd among the food trucks lined up on World Refugee Day.

Community Beer Works will be pouring brews, and soft drinks will be available, too. - Andrew Galarneau

[Photos: Smiles at the 2017 Eat the World to benefit IIB]

7:30 p.m. in Dipson Eastern Hills Mall (880 Alberta Drive, Amherst). Cost is $7.

Head to the Eastern Hills Mall to catch the 1956 film "The Killing," with the following summary: "A criminal plans one last heist with a group of thieves who plot to rob a racetrack in this twist-filled Stanley Kubrick thriller starring Sterling Hayden." The series finale, "Ace in the Hole," runs July 19 at the same location. - Toni Ruberto

6 to 9 p.m. at Tifft Nature Preserve (1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., across from the Small Boat Harbor). Cost is $40 for general tickets and either $70 or $80 for VIP; full details here.

Tifft Nature Preserve challenges event attendees to a scavenger hunt, with team size limited to eight people or less. General admission and VIP tickets include one free drink - the most expensive packages include free hors d'oeuvres. Games, live music and food trucks are also on the docket to complement the scavenger hunt. - Ben Tsujimoto