Suburban dental practice offers free care to poor on Friday

Westermeier Martin Dental Care will this week host a day of free dental care for low-income community members.

On Friday, individuals with need can get free examinations, X-rays, teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Westermeier Martin's offices at 950 Main Street, East Aurora, and 3500 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

At the 14th annual Dentistry From the Heart event, services will be provided on a first come first served, walk-in basis. No appointments will be accepted in advance. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Those wishing to be seen should arrive early. In past years, Westermeier Martin saw over 100 men, women and children.

To help others, Westermeier Martin requests individuals seeking free dental care to bring a canned good or other nonperishable item to be donated to a local food pantry.