Starters: Half smoke, cheeseburger at Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

After years of criss-crossing Western New York with its trucks, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs opened a place to call its own on June 13.

Brothers Paul and Frank Tripi have turned a former automobile repair shop at 707 Kenmore Ave. into their first restaurant.

The counter-service place serves up the custom hot dogs that Frank has been known for, with several new food items - and canned beer.

The half-smoke ($6.99) is a Washington, D.C. specialty, a spicy smoked link that's bigger than a regular dog. Like other Frank links, it's custom-made for the business. The cross-section, in the image atop this story, shows the chile dose that turns its fat orange.

The heat level is easygoing, akin to a mild chicken wing. It's topped with Frank's all-beef chili and chopped onions.

Hamburgers ($5.39 single/$7.39 double) and cheeseburgers ($5.99/$7.99) are made from grass-fed beef, smooshed down onto the griddle for crispy bronzed edges. They come riding a soft potato bun, with ketchup, mustard, onion and pickle.

One example of the exotic Frank dog lineup is a spin on the Vietnamese banh mi sub. The Frank Mi includes sriracha mayonnaise, pickled vegetables and fried jalapenos.

Besides all the meaty offerings, Frank has made sure vegetarians have more choices than french fries. There's a veggie chili dog ($5.69), a veggie burger $6.99 and veggie southern nachos ($7.49).

The veggie dog, made of lentils, brown rice and vegetables, is topped with a sweet-potato-centric vegetarian chili, brown mustard and cilantro.

The veggie nachos uses the same chili on tortilla chips, with pickled onions, jalapenos, queso and sour cream. The veggie burger patty includes black beans and corn, and comes on a soft potato roll.

Sure, potatoes are a vegetable too. Hand-cut fries come in sweet potato ($4.99) and regular ($3.09/$4.19), with dipping sauces like dill pickle and dijonnaise available for $.79.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Phone: 440-9397.

