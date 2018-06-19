SLATTERY, Richard P., Jr. "Dickie, Cuz"

Of Blasdell, after a lengthy illness, Richard was called home by his Savior, Jesus, on June 17, 2018. Father of Richard and the late Patrick, Mark, and Shawn Slattery; loving son of the late Richard Sr. and Vivian Slattery; dear brother of Chala Spaulding and the late twin brother of James Slattery and Joseph Slattery; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 1-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. KMD-2948 signing off to his CB radio family. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com