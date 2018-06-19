Same-day Target delivery is coming to Buffalo

If two-day shipping from Amazon feels like an eternity, you're in luck: Shipt is coming to Buffalo.

Shipt, a same-day delivery service now owned by Target, uses independent contractors to shop and deliver grocery orders, much like Instacart. Customers place orders online at the Shipt website or via a smartphone app, and Shipt shoppers deliver them within as soon as one hour.

But, instead of delivering just groceries, Shipt will deliver 55,000 different items from Target stores, in the toy, electronics, baby supply and housewares categories, a company spokesperson said. Next year, same-day delivery will expand to include all of the store's major product categories.

The section of the company's website that accepts applications for its independent contractor delivery workers recently went live with the option to apply in Buffalo. Shipt confirmed its expansion here.

"We do have plans to expand in the area very soon, but I can't share more details just yet," said Dana Jacobs, a Shipt spokesperson.

More details will be available as the company puts the finishing touches on its roll-out plans over the next couple of weeks, Jacobs said.

In other markets, Shipt delivers for Target and Whole Foods, in addition to retailers that don't exist in the Buffalo Niagara market, such as Costco, Dierbergs, H-E-B, Lidl, Meijer and Winn-Dixie.

But, depending on the store and the market, some retailers work with more than one delivery service. For example, Costco partners with both Instacart and Shipt elsewhere.

An annual Shipt membership provides free, same-day delivery on orders of more than $35. Memberships cost $99 per year, but are usually offered at a discount for a limited time with the service rolls out in a new market. Shipt prices also are higher than in-store prices, and may not reflect in-store sales prices.

Shipt was founded in Alabama in 2014 and acquired by Target for $550 million last year.