SALADINO, Anthony J.

SALADINO - Anthony J. June 17, 2018, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Barbara A. (nee Michalek); devoted father of Marie (Michael) Feeley, Michael J. (Kelly) and Sarah (Joe) Scibelli; cherished grandfather of Elizabeth, Brendan, Michael, Benni, Patia and Levi; loving brother of Grace Ratzel and the late Angeline Senefelder; also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 5-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., on Friday at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. Please assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made in Anthony's memory to Hospice-Buffalo or VA W.N.Y. Healthcare System. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com