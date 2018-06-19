RIEHLE, Marion C. (Bluhm)

RIEHLE - Marion C. (nee Bluhm)

Of West Seneca, NY, June 16, 2018; beloved wife of the late William G. Riehle; dearest mother of the late William F. (Carole) Riehle; loving grandmother of Brian and Bruce Riehle; cherished great-grandmother of Jessyca (Eric) Batcho, Zachary Riehle and Hailey Garrison; great-great-grandmother of Andi Batcho; sister of Melvin Bluhm, Shirley Rohe and the late Russell and Howard Bluhm and Dorothy Januale and Beverly Cyran. Family present Thursday 5-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where Funeral Services will be held Friday morning at 11. Friends invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.HOYFUNERALHOME.com