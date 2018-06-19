RICHARDSON, Michael Ryan

RICHARDSON - Michael Ryan Of Cheektowaga. Passed away following a heroic struggle with addiction, on June 17, 2018. Beloved son of Carla (Robert) Wilson and Daryl Rutty; loving brother of Robert Wilson and Brianna Maloney; cherished grandson of George and Marie (nee Misuraca) Richardson, Robert and the late Sandra Wilson and Susan and the late Donald Rutty; fond nephew of George (Angela) Richardson, Dina (Richard Swanson) Richardson, Christopher (Theresa) Middlebrooks, Misty Richardson, Lindsay Richardson and Donald (Jessica) Cremen; expectant father of Mia Ryan Richardson, due in August. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com