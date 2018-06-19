Reporters' Notebook: June 19, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from writer, artist and philosopher Elbert Hubbard, born on this date in 1856, “The greatest mistake you can make in life is continually fearing that you’ll make one.”

’TIS THE SEASON – New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds its annual Strawberry Festival from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday with hot dogs, hamburgers and, of course, strawberry shortcake.

SWING TIME – Mark Mazur and the Little Big Band will play a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of Blocher Homes, 135 Evans St., Williamsville. There will be free refreshments, including hot dogs, lemonade and popcorn. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs. Dancing is encouraged.

COME HUNGRY – Lomo Lomo, the Falafel Bar and Miss Judi’s International Cravings will among the participants in Eat the World, described as “A food truck party of global proportions,” held in conjunction with World Refugee Day from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the International Institute of Buffalo, 864 Delaware Ave.

Admission is $20 and includes two beverage tickets. There will be soft drinks and beer from Community Beer Works. Providing music will be Saxman Slim. For more info and tickets, visit iibuffalo.org.

THE ROAD AHEAD – Bishop Richard J. Malone will be featured in a panel discussion, “Let’s Talk About ... The Future of the Catholic Church,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst.

Joining him will be retired D’Youville College president Sister Denise A. Roche, gynecologist Dr. Anthony Pivarunas; and Rev. James Vacco, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish in Allegany.

Moderator is Monsignor Robert E. Zapfel, pastor of St. Leo the Great. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will follow.

LOOKING UP – Organizers of a new Optimist Club for Buffalo and Kenmore will hold a meet and greet happy hour at 6 p.m. Thursday in Joe’s Deli, 534 Elmwood Ave. The service club, which focuses on improving the lives of children, was founded in 1911 in Buffalo. For more info, email bargecanaloptimists@gmail.com.

PENS IN HAND – Authors Matthew Weisman, Paula Shorf and Jack Messmer will sign copies of their new book, “Boats Built at Buffalo, New York,” from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Buffalo Harbor Museum, 66 Erie St. Books will be available at a special price. Museum admission is free.

REUNION ALERTS – South Park High School’s Class of 1968 will hold a 50-year reunion Saturday evening in J’s White Elephant, 1404 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Doors open at 6 p.m., three hours of open bar begin at 7, dinner is at 8. Tickets are $30. Call 984-0288 or 803-3748.

The Class of 1973 at Clarence High School is having its 45th reunion July 20 to 22, with a variety of activities. For details, visit Clarence1973.blogspot.com or email ClarenceClassof1973@gmail.com.

