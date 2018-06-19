PIASECKI, Helen C. (Wojciechowski)

Of North Tonawanda, June 17, 2018. Wife of the late Stanley Piasecki; beloved mother of Rose Marie (Gordon) Woelfel, Christine (Daniel) Littere, Loretta (late Paul) Hoyt, Victor Piasecki, Jane (Kenneth) Stefanski, Marie (Raymond) Green and Stanley (Bonnie) Piasecki; devoted grandmother of 30 and great-grandmother of 27; predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. Mrs. Piasecki retired from Spaulding Fibre after 42 years, she was president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Pallottine Fathers Infant Jesus Shrine, a member of the Sikora Post Ladies Auxiliary and a life member of OLC Church. Visitation Wednesday 4 to 8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Dr., N. Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 9:30 AM from Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish, 626 Oliver St., N. Tonawanda. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Infant Jesus Shrine 3452 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda 14120. Online guest registry may be found at www.wattengel.com