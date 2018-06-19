Park basketball team receives another honor

Park School's boys' basketball team is the third recipient of the Al Guarnieri Memorial Trophy – the Butler Mitchell Alumni Association's Annual Athletic Excellence Award.

The Pioneers won the state Catholic and Federation Class A championships during the winter season. Park received the trophy from the Butler Mitchell Alumni Association during a luncheon earlier this month at Salvatore's Italian Garden.

The Butler Mitchell Alumni Association is a charitable organization with a goal of improving the lives of area youths through various educational and recreational tools.