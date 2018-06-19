PANTANO, Helen A. (Acquavia)

June 17, 2018, at age 89, beloved wife of the late Horace A. Pantano; devoted mother of Patricia (Greg Nussbaum) Pantano, Dennis (Renee) Pantano, Marilyn "Mimi" (Gary Reynolds) Pantano, Dr. Kathy Pantano and Steven (Joanne) Pantano; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jean Adamczak, Rose Skelly and the late Nellie Leone, Mary Acquavia, Nancy St. George, Rev. Msgr. Pasquale Acquavia and Frank Acquavia; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10 AM from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camino de Paz School, PO Box 669, Santa Cruz, New Mexico 87567. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com