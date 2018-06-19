On National Selfie Day, share your awkward selfies with statues with us

The idea started on vacation.

I was visiting one of my best friends in Maine and we stumbled upon one of Bangor's landmarks: that gigantic Paul Bunyan statue.

We took a selfie with it, and it lived in our iPhone camera rolls.

That might have been the end of the story except, by the end of that week, we had amassed a series of awkward selfies with statues (selfies with bears and lobsters and dinosaurs).

So that's how awkwardselfieswithstatues.tumblr.com/ was born.

Now whenever one of us travels, statues are part of the destination. But at the rate we're going, it'll take us centuries to take selfies with all the statues around the world.

That's where you come in.

Since Thursday, June 21, marks National Selfie Day and the official beginning of summer, we're hoping you'll share your own awkward selfies with statues with us by submitting them to https://awkwardselfieswithstatues.tumblr.com/submit.

We may feature some of these on BuffaloNews.com. Please include who took the photo (so we can give you photo credit), who's in the photo (both the human(s) and the statue) and where the photo was taken for the caption information.

We're looking forward to seeing your selfies with statues from around the world, but if you're in Western New York, here are a few local suggestions:

Happy travels.