On National Selfie Day, share your awkward selfies with statues with us
The idea started on vacation.
I was visiting one of my best friends in Maine and we stumbled upon one of Bangor's landmarks: that gigantic Paul Bunyan statue.
We took a selfie with it, and it lived in our iPhone camera rolls.
That might have been the end of the story except, by the end of that week, we had amassed a series of awkward selfies with statues (selfies with bears and lobsters and dinosaurs).
So that's how awkwardselfieswithstatues.tumblr.com/ was born.
Now whenever one of us travels, statues are part of the destination. But at the rate we're going, it'll take us centuries to take selfies with all the statues around the world.
That's where you come in.
Since Thursday, June 21, marks National Selfie Day and the official beginning of summer, we're hoping you'll share your own awkward selfies with statues with us by submitting them to https://awkwardselfieswithstatues.tumblr.com/submit.
We may feature some of these on BuffaloNews.com. Please include who took the photo (so we can give you photo credit), who's in the photo (both the human(s) and the statue) and where the photo was taken for the caption information.
We're looking forward to seeing your selfies with statues from around the world, but if you're in Western New York, here are a few local suggestions:
- Griffis Sculpture Park: This 425-acre Cattaraugus County park is the home of more 250 large sculptures. Read more.
- Outer Harbor: Larry Griffis Jr.'s 30-foot "Flat Man" sculpture moved to its new home along the Outer Harbor's Greenway Nature Trail in 2017. Read more.
- Delaware Park: Delaware Park is home to a reproduction of Michelangelo's David and is a great place to watch free Shakespeare and take a picnic. Read more.
- Buffalo City Hall: A statue of former U.S. President Millard Fillmore stands in front of Buffalo's City Hall. If you go, be sure to also go inside to check out the Art Deco building's skylights, nods to nature and to see the Toronto skyline from its observation deck. Read more.
- Niagara Falls: A bronze statue of Nikola Tesla, which was gifted to the United States from the people of Yugoslavia, can be found in Niagara Falls.
- Coca-Cola Field: You can meet late Buffalo mayor Jimmy Griffin at the corner of Swan and Washington streets.
- Canalside: You can't leave Canalside without posing with Shark Girl. On your way there, you might also see Tim Horton by the HarborCenter. Read more.
Happy travels.
