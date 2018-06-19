Share this article

Park's John Orogun rebounds the ball away from Timon's Tahron Goudelock in the first half at the Park School in Amherst on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Offers pouring in for Park big man Orogun

The offers are pouring in for Park School sophomore big man John Orogun.

The 6-foot-10 lad who is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, received three offers Tuesday. They came from Oklahoma, UMass and Robert Morris – per the verbalcommits.com website. Prior to Tuesday, Orogun also received offers from University at Buffalo, Bryant University and Stony Brook.

Orogun was one of three players 6-8 or taller who received regular minutes for Park during a 25-5 season that culminated with the Pioneers winning the state Catholic and New York Federation Tournament of Champions titles in Class A. Orogun averaged 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team high 1.3 blocks per game. He averaged a team-best 2.3 offensive rebounds per game.

 

