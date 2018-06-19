Offers pouring in for Park big man Orogun

The offers are pouring in for Park School sophomore big man John Orogun.

The 6-foot-10 lad who is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, received three offers Tuesday. They came from Oklahoma, UMass and Robert Morris – per the verbalcommits.com website. Prior to Tuesday, Orogun also received offers from University at Buffalo, Bryant University and Stony Brook.

Orogun was one of three players 6-8 or taller who received regular minutes for Park during a 25-5 season that culminated with the Pioneers winning the state Catholic and New York Federation Tournament of Champions titles in Class A. Orogun averaged 5.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and a team high 1.3 blocks per game. He averaged a team-best 2.3 offensive rebounds per game.