Man to serve three years for having two guns on Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

A Niagara Falls man, who pleaded guilty to a gun felony after being arrested on the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge for having two unregistered handguns in a car, was sentenced Tuesday to three years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. denied youthful offender status for Keith Foster, 18, of Krull Parkway.

Foster and Edward J. Parmer III, 20, of Packard Court in the Falls, both pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Oct. 6, 2016, arrest. Parmer was placed on interim probation to await a final sentence.