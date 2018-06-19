Man found dead inside of burned pickup in Tonawanda

A man was found dead inside a pickup truck that exploded into flames Monday night, Town of Tonawanda police said Tuesday.

Neighbors around Wynnwood Avenue and Yorkshire Road called 911 to report hearing a loud boom and then seeing a parked pickup on fire on Wynnwood at about 10:30 p.m., police said.

A crew from the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company put out the fire.

The man's body was found inside the truck. Investigators were trying to confirm his identity, police said.

The death is under investigation, but police said that foul play is not suspected at this time. The man's body was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other injuries were reported.