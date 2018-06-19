Man brings weed wacker to a machete fight in Buffalo

A man with a weed wacker nearly lost his thumb Monday night during a dispute with a man with a machete, according to a Buffalo police report.

A 19-year-old had his thumb almost severed around 7:40 p.m. on Sprenger Avenue, near Genesee Street, in the city's Schiller Park neighborhood, according to the report.

Witnesses told police officers the victim "was attacking the suspect with a weed wacker" and the suspect retaliated with a machete.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

No arrest was made as of the time the police report was filed.