Letter: Republican’s silence compounds the tragedy

I never thought the day would come when I would be ashamed of my country. But that day has come.

I cannot accept the mean-spiritedness of this administration. It is not who I am. Not only am I ashamed of this administration, I am ashamed of the Republican Party whose silence on immigration is deafening. I am sorry Tom Reed is my representative in the House.

I am thankful for Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten E. Gillibrand. Up until now I had believed in our system of checks and balances, but what happens when the same party dominates all three branches.

There are others who share my views but continue to be optimistic, saying we have survived worse but that is small comfort for the families who are being separated, for the victims, mostly women, who are being denied asylum, and for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. These are people’s lives now. Surely there are other solutions if we wanted to find them.

What happened to the Golden Rule?

Candace Broughton

Cattaraugus