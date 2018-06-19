LATT, Kenneth E., Sr.

LATT - Kenneth E., Sr. Age 81, June 11, 2018. Son of the late Norman and Ruth Latt. Beloved husband of Susan (Tomljenovich). Loving Father of Kenneth Jr., Laurel Ramsey, James (Heather) Halt, Chad Halt and Kristen (Eric) Wells. Cherished Poppy of 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Dear brother of the late Rodney, Beverly (Russell) Sweet and Joseph (MaryAllis), the late Joyce Szalay, Richard (Anne) and Linda Fiebelkorn. Relatives and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 9AM in The Tabernacle Prayer Tower, 3210 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.