KRUEGER, Gary P.

KRUEGER - Gary P. March 22, 2018 of Orchard Park, NY, after a long battle with MD. Son of the late Robert A. and Bernice F. Krueger; dear brother of Robert J. "Kip" (Darlene) Krueger; uncle of Kelly (John) Barrows, Katie (Trey) Seymour, Jeff (Kate) Krueger and the late Scott S. Krueger; also survived by great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo, NY 14220. Gary was a lifelong employee of N.Y. Telephone and a member of Local 1122 CWA Telephone Workers. He played for many years in the South Buffalo Softball Leagues and was an avid golfer. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 825-5205.