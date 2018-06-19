KNOWLE, Elaine

KNOWLE - Elaine June 18, 2018. Daughter of the late Pearl and Chester Knowle; sister of Guy (Sherry), Gary (Paula), Constance (Norman) Trautwein and the late Craig Knowle; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, 4-7:15 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore where a Prayer Service and Reception will follow the visitation at 7:15 PM. Burial will be private. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com