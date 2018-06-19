Ken-Ton offers free class in English skills

The Kenmore-Tonawanda Adult & Community Education program is offering a free class for adults who wish to improve their skills in speaking, reading, writing and understanding English.

The class is now offered from Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in Room 226 of Kenmore Middle School, 155 Delaware Road, Kenmore. Anyone who is at least 17 years old is eligible. The class is to designed to help students improve their English skills for work, education, everyday communication and citizenship.

Individuals seeking to register should contact Liza Acanfora at 481-2591 or lacanfora@ktufsd.org.