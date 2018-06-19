KASPRZYK, Jane (Korff; Torrico)

Age 68, of Fillmore, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2018 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Kenneth J. Kasprzyk of Fillmore, NY; daughter of William S. and Charlotte (nee Richards) Korff of Ormond Beach, FL; devoted mother to Frederick Torrico of Amherst, Kelly (Andrew) Meltzer of Miami Beach, FL, James (Wafaa) Torrico of Lowell, MA, William Torrico of Freeville, NY; doting grandmother to 12 grandchildren - Christian, Andre, Rylie, James, Brennan, Cameron, Gabrielle, Victoria, Jesse Torrico and Jack, Russell, Aiden Meltzer; sister of William Korff of Philippines, John Scott Korff of Dominican Republic, Susan (Joseph) Trinch of Grove City, PA; aunt of Christopher, Ross and Kyle Trinch. Jane was an early education teacher in Buffalo Public Schools 53 (Community School), 57 (Broadway Village) and 27 (Hillary Park) from 1989 to 2006. She also taught at St. Matthew's Parochial School and as an English teacher in Bolivia. Jane loved books, horses, dogs and the outdoors. At one point she taught the Eddie Eagle firearms safety course to her Kindergarten classes. She traveled extensively, lived in South America for seven years and was fluent in Spanish. She was a graduate of Clarence Central School, Erie Community College, the State University College at Buffalo and the State University of New York at Buffalo. She was an accomplished piano player and loved all styles of music. Her mode of backpacking was unique in that she would carry the backpack in front, and enjoyed the "bounciness" of whitewater canoeing. She enjoyed dancing, knitting, sewing, gardening, dining and life. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where a memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association are appreciated. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com.