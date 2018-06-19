JOHNSTONE, William J.

Johnstone - William J.

William J. Johnstone, age 85, passed away at his residence in Mission, TX on Saturday, June 16, 2018. He had worked for General Motors for 35 years. He is survived by two daughters, Diana Johnstone and Adell Sue Asciutto; two grandchildren, Brittany Harris and Joey Asciutto; two great-grandchildren, Everleigh Harris and Adell Harris. William J. Johnstone will be cremated and buried at Volusia Memorial Park Cemetery in Ormond Beach, FL. Local arrangements are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr, TX.