Jamestown man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A Jamestown man faces a maximum 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of child pornography in U.S. District Court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Steven Fetterman, 36, was found in possession of 1,720 videos and 13,838 photography images of child pornography on Nov. 19, 2015, prosecutors said.

About 44 videos and 95 images seized from Fetterman involved minors under the age of 12, as well as depictions of violence.

Prosecutors said Fetterman engaged in a pattern of activity involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of a minor. In 2000, he forced a minor to engage in oral sex. Between 2001 and 2003, Fetterman attempted to fondle another underage victim, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security.

He is set to be sentenced Oct. 30 before U.S. Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.