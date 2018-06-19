Share this article

A general view of the first round draft picks board during the 2017 NHL Draft. The 2018 order will be determined tonight. (Getty Images)

How to watch the NHL Draft, Sabres' picks, first-round order

Site: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Round 1: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Television coverage: Round 1 will air on NBCSN, the NBC Sports app and Sportsnet in Canada. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Rounds 2-7 coverage will air on NHL Network and Sportsnet.

No Round 1: Barring trades, Boston, Calgary, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Winnipeg do not have first-round picks.

SABRES PICKS

Round 1: No. 1 overall

Round 2: No. 32

Round 3: No pick (traded to Minnesota)

Round 4: No. 94 and No. 117 (acquired from Minnesota)

Round 5: No. 125 overall

Round 6: No. 156 overall

Round 7: No. 187 overall

FULL FIRST-ROUND ORDER

1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Carolina Hurricanes
3. Montreal Canadiens
4. Ottawa Senators
5. Arizona Coyotes
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Vancouver Canucks
8. Chicago Blackhawks
9. New York Rangers
10. Edmonton Oilers
11. New York Islanders
12. New York Islanders (via Flames)
13. Dallas Stars
14. Philadelphia Flyers (via Blues)
15. Florida Panthers
16. Colorado Avalanche
17. New Jersey Devils
18. Columbus Blue Jackets
19. Philadelphia Flyers
20. Los Angeles Kings
21. San Jose Sharks
22. Ottawa Senators (via Penguins)
23. Anaheim Ducks
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. New York Rangers (via Bruins)
27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators)
28. New York Rangers (via Lightning)
29. St. Louis Blues (via Jets)
30. Detroit Red Wings (via Golden Knights)
31. Washington Capitals

