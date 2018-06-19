How to watch the NHL Draft, Sabres' picks, first-round order

Site: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Round 1: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, 11 a.m.

Television coverage: Round 1 will air on NBCSN, the NBC Sports app and Sportsnet in Canada. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Rounds 2-7 coverage will air on NHL Network and Sportsnet.

No Round 1: Barring trades, Boston, Calgary, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Winnipeg do not have first-round picks.

SABRES PICKS

Round 1: No. 1 overall

Round 2: No. 32

Round 3: No pick (traded to Minnesota)

Round 4: No. 94 and No. 117 (acquired from Minnesota)

Round 5: No. 125 overall

Round 6: No. 156 overall

Round 7: No. 187 overall

FULL FIRST-ROUND ORDER

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Carolina Hurricanes

3. Montreal Canadiens

4. Ottawa Senators

5. Arizona Coyotes

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. Vancouver Canucks

8. Chicago Blackhawks

9. New York Rangers

10. Edmonton Oilers

11. New York Islanders

12. New York Islanders (via Flames)

13. Dallas Stars

14. Philadelphia Flyers (via Blues)

15. Florida Panthers

16. Colorado Avalanche

17. New Jersey Devils

18. Columbus Blue Jackets

19. Philadelphia Flyers

20. Los Angeles Kings

21. San Jose Sharks

22. Ottawa Senators (via Penguins)

23. Anaheim Ducks

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. New York Rangers (via Bruins)

27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators)

28. New York Rangers (via Lightning)

29. St. Louis Blues (via Jets)

30. Detroit Red Wings (via Golden Knights)

31. Washington Capitals