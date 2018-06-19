How to watch the NHL Draft, Sabres' picks, first-round order
Site: American Airlines Center, Dallas
Round 1: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Rounds 2-7: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Television coverage: Round 1 will air on NBCSN, the NBC Sports app and Sportsnet in Canada. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. Rounds 2-7 coverage will air on NHL Network and Sportsnet.
No Round 1: Barring trades, Boston, Calgary, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Vegas and Winnipeg do not have first-round picks.
SABRES PICKS
Round 1: No. 1 overall
Round 2: No. 32
Round 3: No pick (traded to Minnesota)
Round 4: No. 94 and No. 117 (acquired from Minnesota)
Round 5: No. 125 overall
Round 6: No. 156 overall
Round 7: No. 187 overall
FULL FIRST-ROUND ORDER
1. Buffalo Sabres
2. Carolina Hurricanes
3. Montreal Canadiens
4. Ottawa Senators
5. Arizona Coyotes
6. Detroit Red Wings
7. Vancouver Canucks
8. Chicago Blackhawks
9. New York Rangers
10. Edmonton Oilers
11. New York Islanders
12. New York Islanders (via Flames)
13. Dallas Stars
14. Philadelphia Flyers (via Blues)
15. Florida Panthers
16. Colorado Avalanche
17. New Jersey Devils
18. Columbus Blue Jackets
19. Philadelphia Flyers
20. Los Angeles Kings
21. San Jose Sharks
22. Ottawa Senators (via Penguins)
23. Anaheim Ducks
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. New York Rangers (via Bruins)
27. Chicago Blackhawks (via Predators)
28. New York Rangers (via Lightning)
29. St. Louis Blues (via Jets)
30. Detroit Red Wings (via Golden Knights)
31. Washington Capitals
Story topics: NHL Draft/ NHL Entry Draft/ Sabres picks
Share this article