HLAT, Caroline (Fiore)

June 16, 2018, of Lackawanna, NY. Beloved wife of the late Michael; dearest mother of Edward (late Judith), Diane, Donna (Thomas) Fino, Joseph (Barbara), and Michael (Mari); grandmother of Thomas (Angel), Gary (Kim), Anthony, Michele, Joseph, Nicholas, and Max; great-grandmother of Cameron, Thomas, and Kelsey; daughter of the late Angelo and Concetta Fiore; sister of the late Rose Perelli; survived by nieces Rosemary (Richard), Joyce, Donna (Daniel), Judith (Joseph), and the late Sandra; also survived by loving family and friends. No prior visitation. Mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church to be set at a later date.