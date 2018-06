HERKO, Robert D.

HERKO - Robert D. Unexpectedly June 13, 2018, son of Margaret (nee Sente) and the late Richard; brother of Diane (Tom) Rybacki and Elaine Herko. Memorial Service at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 10 Indian Trail Rd., Williamsville, Thursday at 7 PM. No prior visitation. Bob was an employee at Lowe's. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com