Grand Island man charged with SAFE Act violations after getting stuck on railroad tracks

A Grand Island man who made a wrong turn and got stuck on railroad tracks early Tuesday morning had two illegally modified AR-15 rifles and 150 rounds of ammunition in his car, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

Giuseppe S. Campanella, 21, of Colonial Drive, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. after his car got stuck on tracks near Hackett Drive, police said. The gun modifications included removable magazines and front grips, in violation of the New York Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act, commonly known as the SAFE Act.

In addition to the guns and ammunition, police also found burnt marijuana, an open can of beer and two types of pills in the vehicle. Campanella was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, drug possession and five vehicle and traffic violations, police said.