FINNEGAN, Katherine M. "Princess" (Quinn)

FINNEGAN - Katherine M. "Princess"(nee Quinn)

June 17, 2018. Wife of the late Joseph F. Finnegan; dearest mother of Joseph A., Vivian (Joe) Setlock, Richard, Robert (Maureen), Susan (Patrick) Donohue, William (Sheila Ortese), Katherine and Lynne (Bao Mai) Finnegan; loving grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Andrew (Joan) Quinn, Norma (Marty) Schneider, Richard, Sarah "Angel" Quinn and the late Leonard (late Helen), late Patricia (late Carmen) Calabrese and late Elizabeth (late Thomas) Harlach; sister-in-law of Noreen Finnegan, beloved sister-in-law Ann Bologna and late Peter (Marion), Jean (late Earl) Wickett, Edward (late Dorothy), James, dearest Rose (late Robert) Sperduti, Vincent and Thomas (late Camille) Finnegan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday, 2-8 PM at the REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbot Rd. (corner Red Jacket Pkwy.), where a Service will be held Thursday at 9 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorial tributes may be made to a charity of your choice.