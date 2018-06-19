Facebook is coming to town with free classes for small businesses
Small businesses looking to harness Facebook's marketing powers can learn how to do just that next month when the company visits town with free digital skills seminars.
The seminars are open to anyone who wants to attend, and will be held from July 9 to July 11 at Erie Community College, 121 Ellicott St. at South Division Street.
Registration is required. Sign up at Facebook.com/community-boost/buffalo.
The event is part of Facebook's Community Boost program, which the company will bring to 30 cities this year. It also will include non-Facebook content, including how to recruit talented employees.
Through a partnership with 43North, Facebook will offer small businesses in Western New York access to mentoring, training and capital through grants of up to $100,000 through the Ignite Buffalo program. Grant finalists will present their business plans on stage during the Community Boost event in Buffalo, and 27 grants will be awarded by a panel of judges.
