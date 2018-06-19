EDLICH, Kathleen Marie (Finger)

EDLICH - Kathleen Marie (nee Finger)

Of South Buffalo, NY; beloved wife of the late William F. Edlich; loving mother of Gavin (Samantha) Edlich; daughter of Edward "Unky" and Anna Finger; dear sister of Edward (Gail) Finger, George (Dawn) Finger, Patricia Finger, Sheila (Paul) Ewing, and the late Mariann Tapasto; best friend of Babs Mittleman. The family will receive friends Wednesday and Thursday from 3-7pm at the O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME (NEW LOCATION), 1884 South Park Ave., near Tifft. Please assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am on Friday at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site).