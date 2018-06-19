Naming rights sold for three club areas at New Era Field

Say goodbye to the Jim Kelly, Paul Maguire and Van Miller clubs at New Era Field.

As part of renovations to the three 200-level sideline clubs, Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced Tuesday naming-rights deals with Dunn Tire, Toyota and Pepsi. Team owners Terry and Kim Pegula are funding the renovations, which are expected to cost $18 million. It's the first renovation of the three club areas since they were installed in 1999.

"Aside from winning games, improving the fan experience is our biggest objective,” said Bruce Popko, PSE's chief operating officer, in a press release. “We are extremely appreciative of the commitment that our fans make to the Buffalo Bills. When they come to New Era Field, we are committed to making their experience the best it can possibly be. This offseason, we placed a major focus on our club areas and believe that their new premium amenities will help maximize enjoyment on gameday.”

The Dunn Tire Club is located in sections 229-232, formerly the Paul Maguire Club. The Pepsi Club is in sections 206-216, formerly the Jim Kelly club, and the Toyota Club is in sections 235-238, formerly the Van Miller Club. All three areas will provide upgraded concessions, with Lloyd Taco Factory available in the Pepsi and Toyota clubs (as well as in the 100- and 300-level concourses).

The club areas were not included in part of the $130 million in stadium renovations that took place in 2013. Team officials have said the goal is to improve traffic flow for fans. Centralized bars that were previously in the middle of the clubs and have been removed and shifted to the perimeter. Additionally, video walls have been moved to a centralized location.

“As a Western New York company, Dunn Tire is thrilled to partner with the Buffalo Bills and Pegula Sports and Entertainment to help provide a world-class stadium experience for the best football fans in the world,” said Robert Clark, managing director of retail operations for Dunn Tire, in a press release. “Coming together to watch the Bills is one of our community’s greatest traditions. Our partnership with the Bills organization allows us to play a role in that tradition on behalf of the same fans who have supported Dunn Tire for the past 45 years."

Dunn Tire opened in Western New York in 1973, the same year the Bills played their first season at the stadium in Orchard Park.