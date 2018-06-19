Doyle named executive director of Hamburg IDA

Sean Doyle was named executive director of the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency, filling a vacancy created when Michael Bartlett died last February.

Doyle has 15 years' experience in commercial real estate development and management, with McGuire Development and Jones Lang LaSalle. He will start the position in July.

Doyle has a degree in public relations from SUNY Oswego and an MBA from Canisius College.

Bartlett was executive director of the Hamburg IDA for 24 years.