DAIGLER, William S.

DAIGLER - William S. Of Cheektowaga, June 14, 2018. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Doedema); devoted father of Jessica (Eric) Bickelhaupt; loving grandfather of Andrew, Jessica, Jonathon and Aaron; dear brother of Paul (Linda), Kenneth (Joan), Norman (Julia), Daniel (Karen), late Lawrence (Pamela) and late Roger; also survived by nieces and nephew. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Thursday at 9:30AM. www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com