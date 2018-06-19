CORLEY, Darwin A.

CORLEY - Darwin A. Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 14, 2018; beloved husband of Yvonne James-Corley; devoted step-father of Karma (Ashanti) Barfield and Dori Collins; cherished grandfather of Tyler, Anisa and Khari; loving son of Gwendolyn Johnson (nee Holder) and the late Pete Corley. Relatives and friends may visit First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., Buffalo, on Thursday from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Buffalo Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.