CONCIALDI - Shirley A.

Entered into rest June 18, 2018. Loving daughter of the late Albert and Rose Concialdi; dear sister of James (Amelia) Concialdi and the late Gary Concialdi; cherished aunt of Mark (Kathy) Concialdi, Gary Concialdi, and the late Cynthia Concialdi; also survived by several cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Drive on Wednesday from 4 -7:30 pm. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.lombardofuneralhome.com