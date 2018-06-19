Clarence U-pick blueberry farm saved from development to open soon

The new owner of the Clarence U-pick blueberry farm is tending to the property's 18,000 bushes himself and is getting ready for the start of the pick-your-own season in the coming weeks.

Damian Baird paid $2.1 million for two adjoining properties totaling 34 acres on Shimerville Road, north of Roll Road, in January with plans to construct a nine-unit subdivision.

The Clarence Town Board rejected that plan. But the town Planning Board, and later the Town Board, approved the construction of four new homes and the renovation of two existing homes at 5685 and 5645 Shimerville – while leaving the 10-acre blueberry farm undisturbed.

The final approval came last week. Project engineer Michael Metzger said his client now will market the building lots, each over 5 acres, to customers. He already has started updating the two existing homes.