Catholic Charities needs 'angel' to meet $11 million goal

Catholic Charities, the "drive that never fails," has less than two weeks to raise more than $278,000, the appeal director reported Tuesday.

The 94th annual fund drive would be the third in history to fail if it should not achieve its $11 million goal by June 30, cautioned Sister Mary McCarrick, diocesan director for Catholic Charities. It supports 70 programs and services 61 sites throughout Western New York.

“We are leaving no stone unturned and are working as hard as we can to raise the additional monies needed to reach our goal, but I need an angel to complete this work by our deadline,” McCarrick said.

Since the founding of Catholic Charities in 1923, the effort provides a wide range of services that include emergency assistance for mental health counseling and treatment and specialized care for older adults to help with job training and education.

For more information, contact Catholic Charities at 218-1400.