Canisius hockey captain Ryan Schmelzer signs with Binghamton

Ryan Schmelzer, a former captain for the Canisius men's hockey team, has agreed to terms with the Binghamton Devils on an American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

Schmelzer, a Buffalo native, was a two-time All-Atlantic Hockey Conference selection and the league's top defensive forward in the 2016-17 season. He started playing for the Adirondack Thunder, the ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, after his college career ended in March.

He played three seasons for the Buffalo Junior Sabres and also played two years for Williamsville East.