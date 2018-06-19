Canisius adds three to women's basketball coaching staff

Canisius women’s basketball coach Scott Hemer announced the addition of Linda Hill-MacDonald, Christina Weaver and Lea Sobieraski to his coaching staff Tuesday.

Hemer, hired April 23 after 11 seasons as the head coach at SUNY Geneseo, said the three additions will join Megan Shoniker, who has served as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the past four seasons. Hill-MacDonald and Weaver will serve as assistant coaches while Sobieraski will be the director of basketball operations.

"When building a coaching staff, you are always looking to surround yourself with hard-working people who share the same passion for basketball and our student-athletes," Hemer said in a statement. "I am excited to introduce this group as our coaching staff because each person brings a lot of valuable pieces to our operation. I believe each of these coaches will serve as great representatives for Canisius and they will be excellent mentors to the student-athletes we recruit, develop and lead."

Hill-MacDonald brings with her 38 years of coaching experience and was head coach at the University at Buffalo from 2005 to 2012. She most recently was SUNY Fredonia head coach. Weaver spent the 2017-18 season at East Carolina University as the director of women’s basketball operations. Sobieraski spent the past two season as a graduate assistant on Daemen College’s athletic communications staff.