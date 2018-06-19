C-Lake and St. Mary's stars share state Class C Player of the Year in softball; Teets, Vanderlip earn coaching honors

Chautauqua Lake, St. Mary's and Iroquois are well-represented on the all-state softball teams announced by the New York State Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds' Susan Teets received Coach of the Year honors in Class C for leading C-Lake to its first state championship. Thunderbirds junior pitcher Olivia Anderson shared that classification's Player of the Year honor with St. Mary's of Lancaster's Maggie Kellner.

In Class A, Iroquois coach Aaron Vanderlip received state Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Chiefs (19-2) to their first state championship game appearance in his first season as skipper.

Anderson capped her fifth season posting a 1.50 earned-run average and leading the CCAA I West with 179 strikeouts. She's also a tough out in the middle of the batting order as she hit .458 for the Thunderbirds (17-2).

Kellner, a catcher, helped St. Mary's (11-3) reach its second straight Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association final. The Lancers' championship reign ended with a 1-0 loss in 10 innings to Nardin. Kellner, a sophomore, batted .510 with 19 runs, 17 RBIs and 26 hits. She recorded a hit in all but two of the Lancers' 14 games, per the team's game log at MaxPreps.com.

Also earning first-team all-state from St. Mary's was shortstop Catie Bish.

Others earning all-state in Class C from the area were: second team: Piper Slocum (Portville), Mackenzie Suto (St. Mary's); third team: Cianna Braymiller (C-Lake), Britton LeBaron (Cassadaga Valley); fourth team: Chadelynn Johnson (C-Lake); fifth team: Lexi Wulf (Catt.-Little Valley), Cameryn Hawkins (C-Lake).

All-state honorees in Class AA were: first team: Madisyn Pepke (Lancaster); second team: Lillian Wozniak (Orchard Park); third team: Mackenzie Quider (Niagara Wheatfield); fourth team: Olivia Kincanon (Lancaster); fifth team: Miranda Fish (Williamsville North); sixth team: Kayla Raymond (Orchard Park).

In Class A: first team: Brooke Plonka (Iroquois), Anilese Kelly (West Seneca East); second team: Jessie DiPasquale (Nardin); Rachel Steffan (Williamsville East); third team: Summer Clark (Williamsville East); fourth team: Riley Crum (Lewiston-Porter); fifth team: Alyssa Coons (Nardin); sixth team: Giovanni Fazzolari (Sacred Heart), Rachel Yax (Iroquois), Kennedy Haberl (Iroquois), Katie Quagliana (Williamsville South).

In Class B: first team: Alyssa Ramarge (Olean), Emilee Hanlon (Dunkirk), Abby Stone (Akron); second team: Mariah Moses (Olean); third team: Kaitlin Schmitz (Eden); fourth team: Taylor Betz (Cleveland Hill).

In Class D: first team: Ally Haskell (Franklinville), Rebecca Cyrek (North Collins); second team: Brooke Ostrye (Forestville); third team: Anna Lewis (Lyndonville), Evelyn Cortez (Ellicottville), Elexa English (North Collins); fourth team: Miranda Lembcke (Lyndonville), Dani Haskell (Franklinville); fifth team: Morgan Mathis (North Collins).