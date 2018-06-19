Buffalo police identify man killed in quintuple shooting

Buffalo police have identified the man killed in last week's quintuple shooting in the city's Kensington neighborhood as 38-year-old Eric Swain.

Swain, Buffalo's 21st homicide victim so far this year, was one of five people shot just after 11 p.m. June 14 on Marigold Avenue. He was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center.

A 28-year-old man was seriously wounded in the shooting. Three other men, ages 30, 33, and 44, were treated and released from ECMC, police said last week.

No arrests in the shooting have been announced.